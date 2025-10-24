4 police officers booked for beating car driver in Dehradun

Dehradun, Oct 24 (PTI) Four police officers, including two sub-inspectors, have been booked for allegedly beating a car driver under the guise of an alcohol test near the Mussoorie diversion, a police official said on Friday.

A case was registered after Dehradun's Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate III, Sahista Bano, directed the police to investigate a complaint filed by the victim, Kunal Chaudhary, the officer said.

In his complaint, Chaudhary alleged that on August 6, four police officers beat him on the pretext of an alcohol test while he was passing through the Mussoorie diversion, the officer added.

Chaudhary said that despite not having consumed alcohol, the officers on duty allegedly issued him a challan for driving under the influence. When he protested, the four of them allegedly kicked and punched him, causing serious injuries, Chaudhary added.

Dehradun City Superintendent of Police Pramod Kumar said, "We have registered an FIR against the four policemen at the Rajpur police station and an investigation has been initiated." PTI DPT SHS OZ SHS MNK MNK