4 police personnel injured after mob attack in Bihar’s Kishanganj during theft probe

Kishanganj (Bihar), Sep 7 (PTI) At least four police personnel, including a woman constable, were injured after they were attacked by a group of people in Bihar's Kishanganj district, officials said on Sunday.

Talking to reporters, Kishanganj SDPO Gautam Kumar said the incident took place when a police team had gone to enquire about an accused wanted in a theft case in the area.

"Seeing the police team, locals and family members of the accused gathered in large numbers and started assaulting the personnel with sticks and brooms injuring four policemen, including a woman constable," Kumar added.

Additional forces were called in to control the situation, the SDPO said, adding that the injured personnel were taken to the nearest government hospital for first aid.

A case has been registered and police will soon arrest all those who attacked the police personnel, he said, adding some locals have been detained.

On Friday, four police personnel, including a woman constable, were injured after they were attacked by people allegedly involved in the sale and manufacture of illicit liquor in Jamui district. Sale and consumption of alcohol was banned in the state by the Nitish Kumar government in April 2016. PTI PKD MNB