4 policemen among 6 injured in Union minister Sonowal’s convoy accident in Assam

Dibrugarh (Assam), Jan 4 (PTI) At least six people, including four police personnel, were injured on Sunday when the convoy of Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal met with an accident in Assam's Dibrugarh district, officials said.

Dibrugarh Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Abhijit Dilip said the accident took place near Hatiali within Chabua police station limits when an escort vehicle from Sonowal’s carcade collided with a civilian vehicle.

"As a result, six persons, including four policemen, were injured. They were taken to hospital in the carcade ambulance," he added.

All the injured are undergoing treatment at Assam Medical College and Hospital and are reported to be out of danger, the SSP said, citing doctors’ reports.

The accident took place when Sonowal was on his way to his native house at Bindhakata in Chabua.

Rajya Sabha MP Rameswar Teli was also accompanying Sonowal at the time of the accident.

However, none of the parliamentarians suffered any injuries in the accident and they proceeded towards their destination.