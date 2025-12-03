4 policemen suspended in connection with death of Dalit man following alleged torture in custody

Bengaluru, Dec 3 (PTI) Four policemen have been suspended in connection with death of a 22-year-old Dalit man at a rehabilitation centre near here days after he was allegedly tortured in police custody, an official said on Wednesday.

Darshan P G, a resident of Viveknagar here died on November 26. An inspector, a constable and two other officials attached to Viveknagar police station have been suspended on Tuesday, they added.

"The case is now being investigated by CID," the senior police officer said.

The deceased person's mother has alleged in her complaint that her son Darshan was detained by police on November 12 for allegedly creating ruckus and public nuisance by fighting with neighbours under the influence of alcohol.

Later, on November 16, he was sent to a rehabilitation centre located on the outskirts of Bengaluru instead of jail on his mother's request as he was addicted to alcohol, another senior police officer said.

She alleged that police took Rs 7,500 for admission and transferred Darshan directly to the rehabilitation centre. However, his mother was not allowed to speak or meet her son there and when she inquired, the authorities concerned assured that he was doing fine, the complainant alleged.

However, on November 26, she was informed that he died following respiratory problems, but there were visible marks on his body and suspected that he was tortured by the police when in custody, leading to his death later at the rehabilitation centre, he added.

"Based on the allegations leveled by the mother in her complaint, we have registered a case at Madanayakanahalli police station under sections 103 (1) (murder) and 127 (3) (wrongful confinement) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant sections of the SC and the ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act were also invoked against the four police officials and the owner of the private rehabilitation centre," the officer said.

The case has been transferred to CID which is investigating the allegations and the complete sequence of events from the time he was detained further leading to his death at the rehabilitation centre, he added. PTI AMP ADB