4 popular music bands to perform in Kolkata on Nov 1

Kolkata, Oct 29 (PTI) Four popular music bands will come together to spread the message of unity through music at the ‘Unity Concert 2025’ here on November 1, organisers said on Wednesday.

The event, to be held at Gitanjali Stadium, will feature performances by Palash Sen’s Euphoria, Bengali rock bands Fossils, Lakkhichhara, and Chandrabindoo.

"Music knows no boundaries. When bands from different eras and places come together, the melody becomes a celebration of our shared culture. This concert is about fans from all walks of life singing in harmony," rockstar and lead vocalist of Fossils, Rupam Islam, said.

Anindya Chatterjee of Chandrabindoo; Gaurab Chatterjee of Lakkhichhara, Dr Palash Sen from Euphoria and Islam are leading the bands.

Fossils, widely acclaimed as an iconic Bangla rock band, is credited with redefining Bengali independent music, while Euphoria, led by Dr Palash Sen, is considered one of India’s most enduring names in Hindi rock. Lakkhichhara, active since mid-1990s, and Chandrabindoo, known for its witty and satirical lyrics, have been mainstays of Kolkata’s music scene.

"Even though our sounds and stories are different, what binds us together is the spirit of being a 'Bangla Band'. It's more than a genre, it's an identity, a movement that gave voice to our generation in our own language. Standing alongside Fossils, Lakkhichhara and Euphoria feels like celebrating that shared journey, of making music that speaks from Bengal, yet belongs everywhere," said Chandrobindoo's Anindya Chatterjee. PTI SUS MNB