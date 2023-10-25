4 puja pandals in Bengal bag governor's 'Durga Ratna' awards

Kolkata, Oct 25 (PTI) Four Durga puja pandals in West Bengal were jointly awarded the governor's maiden 'Durga Ratna' awards, an official said on Wednesday.

The four are Kalyani ITI Durga Puja (in North 24 Parganas district), Tala Prattoy Durga Puja, Bandhudal Sporting Club, Baranagar, and Netaji Colony, the official said.

Tala Prattoy got the award for "creative use of light and shade", Kalyani ITI bagged it for "grandeur and visual delight", Bandhudal Sporting Club earned it for "environmental consciousness" and the Netaji Colony (Low land) got it for "innovative theme", the official said, adding that the cash prize of Rs 5 lakh will be shared by the four winners.

Later, describing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as their leader, members of the Luminous Club Puja Committee, who organised the Kalyani ITI Durga Puja, refused to accept the award, apparently in protest against the Centre for not releasing MGNREGA funds to the state.

"Our leader Minister Mamata Banerjee has provided funds to many Puja committees like us. The governor also selected ours as one of the best four pujas in West Bengal. But we are refusing it cordially as the central government was not releasing MGNREGA funds," a club official told reporters here.

He said the club would accept the award "if the Centre releases the MGNREGA funds".

There was, however, no reaction from the Governor's office in this connection.

Under the ‘Durga Ratna' awards, clubs will be presented with a citation and a plaque, a Raj Bhavan official said.

"The 'Durga Ratna' awards instituted by Governor CV Ananda Bose to recognise the most outstanding Durga pandal that truly reflects the essence of Bengaliana is shared by four pandals based on people's choice," he said.

The entries for the award were solicited from the public, who responded to the designated email of Raj Bhavan. The award was sponsored by the State Bank of India (SBI), he said. PTI SCH MNB