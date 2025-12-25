4 Rajasthan cops let off car carrying poppy husk in exchange for Rs 2 lakh, terminated

Jaipur, Dec 25 (PTI) Four police personnel in Pali district were terminated from service allegedly for letting off a car filled with poppy husk in exchange for a bribe of Rs 2 lakh, officials said on Thursday.

Pali Superintendent of Police Adarsh Sidhu said that Head Constable Sohanlal and Constable Banshilal from Desuri police station, along with Head Constable Ramkesh Meena and Constable Nachhuram from Sadar police station, have been dismissed.

The incident occurred on December 18, when the police officers at the Busi-Somesar road stopped a vehicle smuggling poppy husk, and allowed it to go free, allegedly after negotiating a deal for Rs 2 lakh, they said.

However, shortly after, the same smuggler, Dhirendra from Jodhpur, was apprehended at the Panihari chauraha in Pali by another police team led by Sadar Station House Officer, they said, adding that the smuggler told the SHO that he had been released instead of Rs 2 lakh.

The SHO detained the smuggler and immediately informed the SP, who ordered an inquiry, police said.

Following the investigation, the four officers were suspended, and a case was registered against them at the Sadar police station, the officer said.

Subsequently, the four accused were dismissed from the government service, the SP said. PTI SDA SHS SHS