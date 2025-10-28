4 rob woman passenger inside auto rickshaw in Ghaziabad; arrested after encounter

Ghaziabad (UP), Oct 27 (PTI) Ghaziabad Police arrested four men, who robbed a woman who took their auto rickshaw, following an encounter on Monday morning, an official said.

He said acting on a tip-off, police tried to nab the four culprits seated inside the stationary auto rickshaw. However, when the police approached, the driver started the vehicle. The officers signalled the driver to stop, but he drove off.

The police then chased the auto, following which the suspects opened fire on the personnel. In retaliatory firing, two of the suspects sustained leg injuries.

"Two of them received bullet shots on their legs, while the two others were arrested unhurt," Assistant Commissioner of Police, Wave City, Priyashri Pal told reporters.

The arrested accused have been identified as as Irfan (41), Shadab (24), Aman Garg (22) and Nazim (23). Irfan and Shadab were injured in the firing, the ACP said.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to robbing the woman passenger at gunpoint on Sunday. Police recovered the gold ornaments and mobile phone the gang looted from the woman.

A case was registered after she filed a complaint on Sunday.

Two country-made pistols and cartridges were also recovered from the possession of the accused. The auto rickshaw used during the crime has been seized and the accused have been sent to jail, the ACP added. PTI COR NAV RUK RUK