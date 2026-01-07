4 Sabarimala pilgrims injured in road accident in Kerala's Muvattupuzha

Kochi, Jan 7 (PTI) Four Sabarimala pilgrims were injured in a road accident near Muvattupuzha here on Wednesday morning when their car collided with a lorry, police said.

Two of the four, all hailing from outside Kerala, suffered serious injuries, while a fifth person travelling with them was unhurt, an officer of Muvattupuzha police station said.

The accident occurred around 6 am when the pilgrims were on the way back from the shrine, the officer said.

Some reports claimed one of the injured died in the accident, but police have not confirmed the same.

The officer said that as a result of the accident, traffic was held up on the MC Road -- a major highway in the state -- as the lorry was stuck in the middle of the carriageway.

Due to the traffic jam, the crane required to move the lorry has been unable to reach the site, he added. PTI HMP ROH