4 school students, principal injured after car falls into gorge in Shimla

Shimla, Sep 10 (PTI) Four school students and their principal sustained injuries after a car they were travelling in plunged into a gorge here on Wednesday, police said.

The car carrying eight students of Sarasvati Vidya Mandir, Panohi, and the principal, Devi Chand (75), was on its way to their school when the driver lost control and fell.

Sumit Kumar (11), Diya Devi (10), Hardik (8), Raman (10) and Devi Chand (75), who was driving the car, sustained minor injuries.

Locals rushed to the spot and rescued the injured and immediately rushed them to a community health centre (CHC) for treatment, from where all the injured were referred to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, for further treatment. All of them are out of danger, doctors said.

Police officials confirmed the report and said that a case under sections 281 (rash driving) and 125 (A)(endangering human life or personal safety) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and further investigation is underway.