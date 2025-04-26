4 school teachers suspended for protesting against Himachal government

Shimla, Apr 26 (PTI) Four teachers were suspended Saturday here for going public protesting against the decision to form a single directorate for schools.

The suspension of the four associated with the Primary Teachers Federation was ordered by School Education Director Ashish Kohli.

Two more teachers, Ranveer Chauhan posted in Shilal and Dalveer Singh in Kupvi, both in Shilma, were also suspended as they were found absent from the school during an inspection on Friday.

The decision against the PTF teachers was announced at the behest of Education Secretary Rakesh Kanwar.

The communication directed that all those who took part in the protest and made "derogatory" remarks against the policy of the government be immediately identified and suspended.

The four PTF teachers suspended were Jagdish Sharma posted in Kiartu in Theog, Sanjay, posted in Hanlog, Palampur (Kangra), Pratap Thakur, posted in Dhang Ruhana, Sataun (Sirmaur), and Ram Singh Rao, posted in Purana Bazaar, Sundernagar in Mandi district.

All of them were advised to desist from further agitating against the government.

Their absence from the school will be declared as "Dies-Non," without break in service, the communication said. Dies-Non is an unauthorised absence for which no salary or allowances are admissible but does not attract break in service.

The letter further said that some office bearers of the federation also refused to do online work, mark online attendance, and any Mid Day Meal work, which is flagrant violation of the government rules. PTI BPL VN VN