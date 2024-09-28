National

Kulgam encounter: 4 security personnel, traffic police officer injured

NewsDrum Desk
Security personnel stand guard after an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces during cordon and search operation at Adigam village, in Kulgam district, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024.

Srinagar: At least four security forces personnel and a traffic police officer were injured in an encounter with terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

The gunbattle broke out in Adigam village in the Devsar area of the district after security forces launched a cordon and search operation.

Additional SP (traffic) Mumtaz Ali suffered minor injuries after being struck by a stray bullet near the encounter site, officials said.

They said four security personnel involved in the anti-terrorist operation sustained injuries.

