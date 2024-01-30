4 sentenced to 20 years in jail for minor's gang-rape in Rajasthan's Bundi

Kota (Rajasthan) Jan 30 (PTI) A POCSO court in Bundi has sentenced four persons to 20 years in jail for gang-rape of a 16-year-old girl in January 2020 under the Hindoli police station area.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 2 lakh on each of the four convicts. Bal Krishna Mishra, Special Judge, POCSO No.2 Cases, on Monday held the four accused Ramjas Rathore, Mulchand Meena, Mulchand Rathore and Mahendra Kumar Rathore guilty of gang-rape under sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act, said Public Prosecutor Mahaveer Prasad Meghwal.

The court convicted the four accused to 20 years imprisonment in jail and slapped a fine of Rs 2 lakh on each of the convicts, he added.

The convicts have been identified as Ramjas Rathore (43), a resident of Deoli town in Tonk district, and Mulchand Meena (20), Mulchand Rathore (43) and Mahendra Kumar Rathore (39) -- all residents of Hindoli police station area in Bundi district.

The victim lodged a complaint in the Hindoli police station on January 4, 2020, and alleged that Ramjas Rathore offered her lift in his tempo on the pretext of dropping her to her village and took her to a hotel near Pench Ki Bawadi on NH-52, where he called his three other friends, the public prosecutor said.

The minor survivor further alleged the four persons, after consuming liquor, took turns to rape her in the hotel room, he added.

Meghwal said that the police lodged a case of abduction and gang-rape against the four persons following the complaint under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act, and arrested them after initial investigation.

The statements of 30 witnesses were recorded during the trial while 97 documents were produced before the court, he added. PTI CORR AS AS