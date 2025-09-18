4 sentenced to 20 years' rigorous imprisonment for raping 2 minors in Odisha's Kalahandi

Bhawanipatna, Sep 18 (PTI) A POCSO court in Odisha’s Kalahandi district has sentenced four persons to 20 years' rigorous imprisonment for raping two girls in 2023.

Additional District Judge-cum-Special Judge Rajiv Lochan Sahu found the four guilty under sections of the erstwhile IPC and the POSCO Act, Special Public Prosecutor Rohit Mishra said.

The court also awarded a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the survivors, he said.

The incident took place when three girls were returning home after attending a function in Bijepur Police Station area of Kalahandi on April 16, 2023.

The girls were waylaid by the convicts, and while one of the minors managed to escape, the two others were gangraped, police said. PTI CORR AAM RBT