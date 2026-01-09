4 seriously injured, 11 vehicles damaged in road accident in Thane

Thane, Jan 9 (PTI) Four persons suffered serious injuries, while 11 vehicles sustained damage in an accident on the Ghodbunder Road in Maharashtra’s Thane on Friday morning, officials said.

The accident caused an oil spill and paralysed traffic on the busy road for over two hours, they said, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of Thane Municipal Corporation’s Disaster Management Cell.

A container truck, loaded with 35 to 40 tons of cement, was descending the Gaimukh Ghat towards Thane city when the driver lost control of the steering wheel. The vehicle jumped the median and crashed into 11 vehicles travelling in the opposite direction towards Borivali, he said.

The impact completely wrecked many cars. The truck driver fled the scene, said the official.

Civic officials and firefighters were rushed to the accident spot, he said. “We found a significant oil spill from the damaged vehicles, which posed a secondary risk to commuters. We began spreading soil over the spill to prevent skidding,” said Tadvi.

Four persons suffered grievous injuries in the accident and were taken to Titan Hospital in the Ovala of Thane city, he said. Several other individuals with minor injuries reportedly sought treatment at other private hospitals.

The accident caused a 2-hour-long traffic jam on the arterial road. By 10 am, the road was cleared and reopened for regular traffic, the official said.

A case has been registered at the Kasarvadavali police station, another official said. PTI COR NR