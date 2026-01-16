4 special campaign dates fixed for intensive revision of electoral rolls in UP

Lucknow, Jan 16 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer has fixed four special campaign dates to facilitate voters during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls ahead of the 2026 exercise.
In a statement released on Friday, Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa stated that the Election Commission of India has designated January 1, 2026, as the qualifying date.
The period for receiving claims and objections regarding the electoral rolls for Assembly constituencies will be from January 6 to February 6, 2026.
To facilitate voters during this period, special campaign dates have been scheduled for January 18, 2026 (Sunday), January 31, 2026 (Saturday) and February 1, 2026 (Sunday).
He said that a fourth special campaign date will be determined by district election officers based on local conditions.
Rinwa said that on special campaign days, booth-level officers (BLOs), along with assistant staff, will be present across polling stations during the prescribed hours.
BLOs will have copies of the draft electoral roll published on January 6, 2026, lists of voters marked as untraceable during the enumeration period, and details of absent, shifted, deceased and duplicate voters, along with sufficient copies of Forms 6 (with declaration), 6A, 7 and 8 (with declaration).
He added that help desks will be set up at every polling station during the special campaign to assist voters in filling out the forms.
Recognised national and state political parties have been instructed to extend cooperation through their booth-level agents, while councillors, village heads and volunteers will also be involved, according to the rules.
Rinwa emphasised that district election officers, deputy district election officers, electoral registration officers, and assistant electoral registration officers will monitor their respective areas to ensure proper arrangements and conduct daily reviews of the revision programme.
Appealing to voters, he urged them to visit their respective polling stations on the notified dates to verify their names in the electoral rolls and submit claims or objections, if required, by filling Forms 6, 6A, 7 and 8 online or offline within the stipulated time to ensure an accurate, updated and error-free voter list.