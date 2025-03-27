4 special needs children die, over dozen fall sick at Lucknow rehab; probe launched

Lucknow, Mar 27 (PTI) Four special needs children died and at least 16 were taken ill, allegedly after they had their dinner at a government rehabilitation centre in the state capital's Para area, officials said.

On Tuesday evening, more than 20 special needs children residing at the centre fell ill, possibly due to food poisoning, and were taken to Lok Bandhu hospital.

Lucknow District Magistrate Vishak G told PTI, "A total of four children including two girls and two boys of the shelter home aged between 12 and 17 years of age have died. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem and their viscera will be preserved." Dr Rajeev Kumar Dixit, Medical Superintendent of Lok Bandhu Raj Narayan Combined Hospital, told PTI Videos that around 20 children were brought to the hospital Tuesday evening from the rehabilitation centre.

"All these children are mentally challenged. They were severely dehydrated when they arrived. Despite our best efforts, two children died," he said.

Two more critically-ill children, who were referred to another government hospital, succumbed, he said. The condition of 16 others has improved, he added.

A medical team has been sent to the shelter home to observe the health of the remaining children.

"Around seven children were under medical observation at the shelter home. The health department team deputed at the shelter home is keeping an eye on the children there," the DM said.

He has formed a committee to determine the cause of the alleged food poisoning.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Brajesh Pathak visited Lokbandhu Hospital on Thursday to meet the children.

Speaking to reporters after his visit, Pathak said the affected children are receiving intensive medical care and are in stable condition. "One child is experiencing seizures but is out of danger. The government is closely monitoring the situation and ensuring the best possible treatment," he said.

The minister confirmed that food poisoning is suspected and that food samples from the rehabilitation centre have been sent for testing.

"Officials from the Food Safety Department have been consulted, and once the test results are available, the exact cause will be clearer. However, our immediate priority is the children's recovery," he added.

Pathak stated that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed concern over the incident and will visit the hospital to meet the children. "The government stands with the affected children and will ensure they receive the best treatment free of cost," he assured.

When asked about possible contamination of food or water, Pathak said the cause of the sickness can only be determined only after an investigation. "The Lucknow District Magistrate and other officials have been directed to visit the rehabilitation centre and submit a report at the earliest so that any issues can be promptly addressed," he said.

When asked by reporters if the incident happened on Sunday and it only came to light four days later due to the deaths, Pathak said strict action would be taken if negligence was found at any level.

Officials from the Health Department and Food Safety Department also visited the hospital to interview the affected children, another official said.

Food samples have been collected from the rehabilitation centre for analysis by the two departments.

"Action will be taken based on the investigation report," an official source said.

According to District Probation Officer Vikas Singh, the centre houses 147 children, primarily orphans and those with mental challenges.