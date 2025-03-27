4 special needs children die, over dozen fall sick at Lucknow rehab; probe on

Lucknow, Mar 27 (PTI) Four special needs children died and at least 16 were taken ill, allegedly after they had their dinner at a government rehabilitation centre in the state capital's Para area, officials said.

On Tuesday evening, more than 20 special needs children residing at the centre experienced sudden illness, possibly after food poisoning, and were taken to Lokbandhu hospital.

Lucknow District Magistrate Vishak G told PTI, "A total of four children including two girls and two boys of the shelter home aged between 12 and 17 years of age have died. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem and their viscera will be preserved." Dr Rajeev Kumar Dixit, Medical Superintendent of Lok Bandhu Raj Narayan Combined Hospital, told PTI Videos that around 20 children were brought to the hospital Tuesday evening from the rehabilitation centre.

"All these children are mentally challenged. They were severely dehydrated when they arrived. Despite our best efforts, two children died," he had earlier said.

Two more critically ill children, who were referred to another government hospital, succumbed, he said. The condition of the remaining 16 has improved, he added.

A medical team has been sent to the shelter home to observe the health of the remaining children.

"Around seven children were under medical observation at the shelter home. The health department team deputed at the shelter home is keeping an eye on the children there," the DM said.

He has formed a committee to determine the cause of the alleged food poisoning.

Officials from the Health Department and Food Safety Department visited the hospital to interview the affected children, another official said.

Food samples have been collected from the rehabilitation centre for analysis by the two departments.

"Action will be taken based on the investigation report," an official source said.

According to District Probation Officer Vikas Singh, the centre houses 147 children, primarily orphans and those with mental challenges.