4 specially-abled children die, over dozen fall sick at Lucknow rehab; probe launched

Lucknow, Mar 27 (PTI) Four specially-abled children died and at least 16 were taken ill, allegedly after they had dinner at a government rehabilitation centre in the Para area here, officials said on Thursday.

More than 20 special needs children residing at the centre fell ill on Tuesday evening, possibly due to food poisoning, and were taken to the Lok Bandhu Raj Narayan Combined Hospital.

"A total of four children -- two girls and two boys -- aged between 12 and 17 years have died. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem and their viscera will be preserved," Lucknow District Magistrate Vishak G told PTI.

Dr Rajeev Kumar Dixit, medical superintendent of the hospital, told PTI Videos that around 20 children were brought to the facility from the rehabilitation centre on Tuesday evening.

"All these children were mentally challenged. They were severely dehydrated when they arrived. Despite our best efforts, two of them died," he said.

Two more critically-ill children, who were referred to another government hospital, succumbed, he said. The condition of the remaining 16 has improved, he added.

A medical team has been sent to the shelter home to monitor the health of the remaining children.

"Around seven children are under medical observation at the shelter home. The health department team deputed at the shelter home is keeping an eye on the children there," the DM said.

He has formed a committee to determine the cause of the alleged food poisoning.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Brajesh Pathak visited the Lok Bandhu Hospital on Thursday to meet the children.

Talking to reporters after his visit, Pathak said the affected children are receiving intensive medical care and are in a stable condition. "One child is experiencing seizures but is out of danger. The government is closely monitoring the situation and ensuring the best possible treatment," he said.

The minister confirmed that food poisoning is suspected and that food samples from the rehabilitation centre have been sent for testing.

"Officials from the food safety department have been consulted and once the test results are available, the exact cause will be clearer. However, our immediate priority is the children's recovery," he added.

Pathak said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed concern over the incident and will visit the hospital to meet the children. "The government stands with the affected children and will ensure that they receive the best treatment free of cost," he said.

Asked about the possible contamination of food or water, Pathak said the cause of the sickness can only be determined after an investigation.

"The district magistrate and other officials have been directed to visit the rehabilitation centre and submit a report at the earliest, so that any issues can be promptly addressed," he said.

Asked by reporters if the incident happened on Sunday and whether it only came to light four days later due to the deaths, Pathak said strict action would be taken if negligence was found at any level.

Uttar Pradesh Women's Commission Vice Chairperson and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Aparna Yadav also visited the hospital and met the ailing children.

After the visit, she told reporters, "The children are receiving proper treatment and the government will bear the entire cost. Strict instructions have been given to the doctors to ensure that there is no negligence in treatment. A high-level committee will be formed to investigate the cause of this incident and strict action will be taken against those found guilty." Officials from the health and food safety departments also visited the hospital to interview the affected children, another official said.

Food samples have been collected from the rehabilitation centre for an analysis by the two departments.

"Action will be taken based on the investigation report," an official source said.

According to District Probation Officer Vikas Singh, the centre houses 147 children, primarily orphans and those with mental issues. PTI CDN KIS RC