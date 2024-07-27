4-storey building collapses in Navi Mumbai; 2 rescued, 3 feared trapped

Mumbai, Jul 27 (PTI) A four-storey residential building collapsed in Navi Mumbai's CBD Belapur area early on Saturday and two persons were rescued, while a search operation is underway to find three others who are feared trapped under the rubble, officials said.

The incident occurred at 4.10 am in Shahbaz village, they said.

"The four-storey building with several residential units and three shops collapsed early this morning. Fifty-two residents, including 13 children, were evacuated. A man and a woman who were trapped under the rubble were rescued and admitted to a hospital, while search efforts continue for the remaining individuals," Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) Commissioner Kailas Shinde said.

The collapsed building was just 10 years old, he said.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and personnel of the civic body's fire brigade rescued the two persons and carrying out the extricate the others.

The rescued persons were identified as Lal Mohammad (22) and Rukhsana (21), while a search operation was underway for others, an NDRF official said.

NMMC's divisional fire officer Purushottam Jadhav told PTI that initially, it was learnt that apart from the two individuals who were rescued around 6 am, one person was feared trapped under the debris and the rescue teams tried to call him on his mobile, but in vain.

"Later on, the teams came to know that at the time of the building collapse, two of his friends were also with him. Therefore, the search is now on to find the three persons who are feared trapped," he said.

A dog squad has been roped in to assist in the rescue operation, the NDRF official said.

Civic chief Shinde said the cause of the incident will be investigated by the NMMC.