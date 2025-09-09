4-storey building collapses in north Delhi's Subzi Mandi, no casualties reported

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) A four-storey building collapsed in north Delhi's Subzi Mandi area, with no report of injury to anyone as the MCD had already declared the structure unsafe, an official of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said, adding it was vacant at the time of the collapse.

According to the DFS, a call regarding the incident was received at 3.05 am, following which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The building, located in a congested lane of Punjabi Basti, came crashing down with a loud noise.

"Since the building had already been declared dangerous by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), it was vacant," he said.

Fire officials said 14 people stranded in the adjoining structure were rescued by fire personnel during the operation.