4 stranded as car swept away in Beed flood; 1 dies, 3 rescued by police

Chatrapati Sambhajinagar, Aug 19 (PTI) One person died while three others were rescued after being stranded as their car got swept away on a flooded road in Maharashtra's Beed district, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Sunday midnight on Kaudgaon Huda-Kasarwadi road in Parli, an official said.

Four persons were returning to Digras after attending a marriage function in Parli when their car got swept away on the inundated road, he said.

After being alerted, Sub Divisional Officer of Police Rushikesh Shinde, assistant police inspector Gorakshanth Dahifale and station house officer Uttareshwar Kedar reached there by identifying their exact location with the help of locals.

The police found one person stranded on the side of a local river which was in spate. They managed to rescue him with the help of a rope, a police release said.

They then heard the voices of two other persons, stranded about 300 metres from that spot, shouting for help from the other side of the river and rescued them also, the release said.

Another car occupant, identified as Vishal Ballal, could not be saved and the body was later recovered, the police said. PTI AW GK