4 student leaders found guilty of locking Indore college principal, teachers in hall during protest

Indore, Feb 26 (PTI) Four student leaders have been found guilty in an investigation by the district administration relating to the locking of 150 people, including the female principal and teachers of an Indore college, over denial of permission for a Holi function, officials said on Wednesday.

Stern disciplinary action has been recommended against them in the probe report, they added.

Citing the administrative inquiry report, the officials said students had on February 23 put up posters announcing a Holi event at Government Holkar Science College on March 7 without the principal's approval.

These posters were later removed following the principal's instructions, they added.

The report states that in protest against the removal of the posters, student leaders Alekh Dwivedi, Piyush, Sachin Rajput, and Sana led a demonstration on Monday. During the protest, they locked the doors of the college's Yashwant Hall from the outside and also cut off its electricity supply.

During the protest, as many as 150 college staffers and senior functionaries, including Principal Anamika Jain and professors, were briefly locked in the hall where a meeting was taking place at the time, prompting the district administration to order an inquiry.

The report has dubbed the act of the student leaders as "indiscipline" and recommended strict action against them by the college's disciplinary committee, according to the officials.

Principal Jain told PTI, "We will soon convene a meeting of the college's disciplinary committee and take appropriate action in light of the administrative investigation report." She said when the student leaders locked the Yashwant Hall's doors from the outside, a meeting with around 150 attendees was in progress inside.

According to Jain, she, along with faculty members and other stafferss, was present in the hall, and due to the intense commotion by the students, those inside were confined for about half an hour.

The Holkar Science College was established 133 years ago by the then Holkar rulers of Indore.

Some students had planned to organize the "Holkar Ka Holi Fest" event with an entry fee of Rs 150 on March 7, featuring DJ performances and a 'rain dance', sponsored by a coaching class for civil services examinations.

Even though the college administration denied permission to the event, which was planned a week ahead of Holi, the students went ahead and put up posters on the campus advertising the same. PTI HWP LAL RSY