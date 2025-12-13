4 teachers, including principal booked for illegally obtaining appointments in UP school

Pratapgarh (UP), Dec 13 (PTI) Four teachers, including a principal, were booked for allegedly obtaining appointments to teaching positions in a government-aided school using forged documents here in the district, police said on Saturday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Brijnandan Rai said that Kalawati Pandey, the manager of Shambhavi Sanskrit Higher Secondary School, Chitamanpur Patna, in the Maheshganj area, filed a complaint on Friday against the school's former principal, Harishchandra Shukla, who retired in 2021.

In his complaint, Pandey said that Shukla in 2017 had allegedly forged the manager's signature on fabricated documents to appoint his son, Shakti Prakash, and two acquaintances, Nandini Devi and Khushboo, as assistant teachers.

After his retirement, he again used forged documents to appoint his son as the school's principal in 2021, he added.

However, the District Inspector of School's office had appointed Shyam Shankar Mishra as the principal and Ravi Kumar Jaiswal on an honorarium basis for teaching, he said.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against the four accused -- former principal Harishchandra Shukla, Shakti Prakash, Nandini Devi, and Khushboo, police said.