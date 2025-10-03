4 teachers of school run by MCD suspended over misconduct; principal removed for negligence

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Four teachers of a school run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in Mangolpuri have been suspended after allegations of "serious misconduct" on school premises, officials said on Friday.

The principal has also been placed under suspension for failing to take timely action and negligence, they said.

According to officials, the teachers were suspended after videos of them purportedly smoking, drinking and engaging in sexual activities on the school premises surfaced on social media.

The MCD's vigilance and education departments launched a detailed investigation into the incident, which found the involvement of four male teachers and a female staffer, leading to immediate suspension.

The principal was also suspended for failing to take timely action and for negligence in preventing such incidents on school premises, they said.

"The school staff were involved in misconduct, and some videos were found which revealed inappropriate activities by them on the school premises, after which an investigation was launched," officials added.

They said that the step was taken to maintain discipline and ensure a safe environment for students. The school will continue to function under temporary arrangements to avoid disruption of classes, they added. PTI NSM NSM OZ OZ