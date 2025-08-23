4 teenagers drown in Kamla River in Bihar

Darbhanga (Bihar), Aug 23 (PTI) Four teenagers, including three girls, drowned in Kamla River in Bihar's Darbhanga district on Saturday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Shitla Kumari (14), Lakshmi Kumari (13), Anshu Kumari (14) and Rohit Kumar (14).

The incident took place around noon in Basaoli village under the jurisdiction of Ghanshyampur police station.

"According to villagers, the incident took place when the three girls were taking a bath in the river. They slipped into deep waters and were swept away by the strong currents. When Rohit Kumar noticed the girls, he tried to save them, but all four drowned," Ghanshyampur police station SHO Ajeet Kumar told reporters.

"Their bodies were later fished out and sent for post-mortem examination," he added.