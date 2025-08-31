4 teens held for Malviya Nagar stabbing, hunt on for others

New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) Four minors have been apprehended for their alleged role in the stabbing of a 19-year-old man to death and seriously injuring his cousin in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar, police said on Sunday.

The victim, identified as Vivek, a restaurant worker and resident of Khirki Extension, was attacked in the early hours of Saturday along with his cousin Aman (21). While Vivek succumbed to his injuries, Aman is undergoing treatment at AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said the accused are all between 15 and 17 years of age and belong to the same locality as the victims.

"They were identified through CCTV footage and local inputs. Four of them have been apprehended while raids are on to trace the remaining," he said.

According to the police, the assault was triggered by rivalry between two groups of teenagers in Khirki Extension. Both groups were known for criminal activities.

Investigators said the accused believed that Vivek and his associates had mocked them by posting derogatory comments on social media, which escalated into violence.

The attack took place around 2 am on Saturday near J Block when the assailants, armed with knives, surrounded the two cousins and stabbed them repeatedly. Minutes later, they allegedly robbed a delivery boy of his scooter to escape.

The deceased's father, a security guard, alleged that Vivek was targeted without provocation. He told police that his son was returning home from work when they surrounded him.

"The other accused are absconding but will be caught soon," said the police officer. PTI BM SKY SKY