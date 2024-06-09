4-time Lok Sabha MP Kamlesh Paswan takes oath as MoS

Lucknow, Jun 9 (PTI) Following the footsteps of his father, who was assassinated while addressing a public function, Kamlesh Paswan took forward his legacy by registering a fourth consecutive win from the Bansgaon (SC) Lok Sabha seat in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

On Sunday, the newly elected Lok Sabha MP stepped into a higher political orbit, when he took the oath of office and secrecy as a Union minister of state (MoS).

A fourth time Lok Sabha MP from Bansgaon (SC), 47-year-old Paswan, who hails from the Pasi community, had defeated Sadal Prasad of the Congress by a margin of a little over 3,000 votes.

The Bansgaon (SC) seat consists of assembly segments of Bansgaon (SC), Chauri Chaura and Chillupar in Gorakhpur district, and Rudrapur and Barhaj in neighbouring Deoria district.

Paswan's mother Subhawati Devi was a Lok Sabha MP from Bansgaon (SC) in the 11th Lok Sabha.

Kamlesh Paswan's father Om Prakash Paswan was a politician, who was killed in 1996 while addressing a public function. At that time, Kamlesh Paswan was pursuing graduation from a college in Gorakhpur and he was not eligible to contest any election as he under-age.

Om Prakash Paswan was elected as the MLA from the Maniram assembly constituency in 1989 (Hindu Mahasabha), 1991 (BJP) and 1993 (BJP). After the assassination of Om Prakash Paswan, his brother Chandresh Paswan was elected the MLA from Maniram seat on an SP ticket.

Kamlesh Paswan was also a member of UP's Legislative Assembly from 2002 to 2007 from Maniram assembly constituency as an SP MLA.

Kamlesh Paswan, a businessman by profession, has done an MA in political science from the DDU Gorakhpur University.

According to the information listed on the website of Lok Sabha, Paswan has a special interest in sports.

Kamlesh Paswan's younger brother Vimlesh Paswan was elected as the MLA from Bansgaon assembly constituency in 2017 and 2022 on a BJP ticket. PTI NAV/AR MNK MNK