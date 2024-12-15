4 tribals killed, 15 injured as tractor-trolley overturns in MP's Gwalior

Gwalior (MP), Dec 15 (PTI) Four tribal persons were killed and 15 others injured when a tractor-trolley overturned in an attempt to save a buffalo in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, police said on Sunday.

The accident took place at around 10.30 pm on Saturday in Ghatigaon area, an official said.

As many as 31 persons, belonging to the Saharia tribal community, had gone to a forest in Pai Kho village for collecting herbs.

They were returning to the Kait village when the tractor-trolley overturned at Tilawali square while its driver was trying to avoid hitting a buffalo, Ghatigaon police station in-charge Jeevanlal Mahor said.

Four persons, identified as Foolwati (45), Ramdas (46), Arun (14) and Kasturi Bai (65), were killed in the incident, the official said.

Fifteen others were injured and undergoing treatment at a hospital in Gwalior, he added. PTI COR ADU GK