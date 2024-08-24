4 Union ministers to attend key dialogue in Singapore

New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will travel to Singapore to attend a key dialogue focusing on ramping up the overall bilateral ties in key sectors.

The ministers will attend the second round of the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR) along with their Singaporean counterparts on Monday, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The roundtable is expected to prepare grounds for a likely visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Singapore next month.

The ISMR is a unique mechanism established to set a new agenda for India-Singapore bilateral relations.

Its inaugural meeting was held in New Delhi in September 2022.

The upcoming meeting will enable both sides to review various aspects of their strategic partnership and identify new avenues to further elevate and broaden it, the MEA said on Saturday.

"During their visit, the ministers will interact with their counterparts and will also call on the Singaporean leadership," it said. PTI MPB RC