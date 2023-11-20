4 UP policemen suspended for laxity in duty following complaints of gambling

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 20 (PTI) Four police personnel, including the SHO of Burhana police station here, have been suspended for alleged laxity in discharge of duty following complaints of gambling in the area, a police official said on Monday.

Advertisment

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjeev Suman said police received complaints on Saturday that some people were indulging in gambling. Subsequently, SHO of the Burhana police station Brijesh Sharma, police outpost in-charge Gajendra Singh, Sub-inspector Nirankar Dev Sharma and Head Constable Monu Rana were suspended.

The SSP said that the policemen have been suspended for alleged laxity in discharge of duty.

He added that in the raid conducted by Circle Officer Himanshu Gaurav, 14 gamblers were arrested, and Rs 5600 and 16 mobile phones were seized from them. PTI COR NAV MNK MNK MNK