4 women killed, 11 injured as blaze erupts in 'gulal' manufacturing unit in Haryana's Jind

Chandigarh, Mar 7 (PTI) Four women workers were killed while at least 11 others sustained injuries after a fire broke at a 'gulal' (powdered colour) manufacturing unit in Haryana's Jind district on Saturday, police said.

The fire allegedly erupted at the entry point of the factory -- located in a residential area of Bhaat Colony in Safidon -- and thereafter smoke spread inside the factory, they said.

A couple of workers even jumped from the roof of the factory to save themselves, police said.

Police and fire department personnel arrived at the scene, and with the support of the locals, broke a boundary wall to rescue workers from the blazing factory, they added.

Several fire brigades were pressed to douse the fire while ambulances were rushed to the site to transport victims to hospitals, police said.

However, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Jind Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh said four women workers died in the blaze. Three of them were around 50 years of age, while the fourth victim was 36 years old.

"Around 10-11 persons have been injured in the incident and are undergoing treatment at a hospital," the officer said, adding that further investigation is underway.