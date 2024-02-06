4 women labourers killed in road accident in Bengal's Birbhum district

Rampurhat (WB), Feb 6 (PTI) Four women labourers were killed and several others injured after a mini-truck rammed into a motor van in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Tuesday, police said.

Advertisment

The accident took place at Munsuba More on National Highway - 14 in the district's Rampurhat area, the police said, adding, three women died on the spot, while the fourth woman was declared dead at the hospital.

The speeding mini-truck hit the motor van, which was carrying 15 people, from behind and its riders fell on the road.

The vehicle, while fleeing the spot, crushed three women labourers under its wheels, and they died on the spot, a police officer said.

All occupants of the van were residents of Chituri village, and they were on their way to Margram to work in the paddy fields.

The injured were admitted to Rampurhat Medical College and Hospital, the police officer said. An investigation has been initiated. PTI CORR SBN SBN