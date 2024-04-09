4 wrestlers hospitalised after being beaten up in Gurugram, 11 booked

Gurugram, Apr 9 (PTI) Two men and their aides allegedly attacked a few wrestlers with sticks while they were practicing in an academy here on Tuesday morning, leaving four of them injured, police said.

The incident, which took place at the wrestling academy at Naurangpur in Sector 79 here, was the fallout of a previous altercation with one of the wrestlers there, they said.

The injured persons were admitted to a hospital. The accused, residents of Shikohpur village, managed to flee, the police said.

An FIR has been registered against 11 named and a other unidentified persons at the Kherki Daula police station, they said.

According to the complaint filed by wrestler Lokesh, two bike-borne men blocked his way when he was going from his home to Nav Shakti Academy, Naurangpur, around 6 am, the police said.

An altercation broke out between them and after some time, the men, along with their associates, reached the academy and allegedly thrashed Lokesh and other wrestlers with sticks, they said.

"They even threatened to kill us," Lokesh said in his complaint.

The entire episode was captured by CCTV cameras. The CCTV footage showed the accused severely beating up the wrestlers with sticks, according to the police.

Four wrestlers of the academy -- Rajbir, Roshan, Jeetu and Lokesh -- were injured in the attack and have been hospitalised, they added.

Based on the complaint of Lokesh, an FIR was registered against 11 named and other unidentified persons under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code on Tuesday evening, Kherki Daula SHO Bijender Singh said.

"Different teams have been formed and raids are being conducted at the hideouts of the accused. Efforts are being made to arrest them," the SHO added. PTI COR RPA