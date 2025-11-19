4-year-old boy dies after swallowing miniature toy from chips packet

Bhubaneswar, Nov 19 (PTI) A four-year-old boy died after allegedly swallowing a miniature toy from a chips packet in Odisha's Kandhamal district, police said Wednesday.

The incident took place at Musumahapada village under Brahmani police limits in Daringbadi block. The deceased boy was identified as Bigil Pradhan, the son of Ranjit Pradhan.

Family members said that the boy's father had brought a packet of chips for the son. After opening the packet, a small plastic toy gun was found along with the chips. The boy was playing with it while his parents were working at a distance on Tuesday.

When the child cried, the parents attempted to remove the toy but failed. The boy was immediately taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Daringbadi, around 30 kilometres from the village. The doctors declared the boy dead on arrival.

CHC in-charge medical officer Dr Jakesh Samantaray said the boy's father informed them that the toy from the chips packet had blocked the child's airway, leading to the unfortunate incident.

Police said no such formal complaint has come so far in connection with the boy's death. PTI AAM AAM RG