4-year-old boy killed after being run over by tractor in Amethi

Amethi (UP), Feb 18 (PTI) A four-year-old boy was killed after being run over by a speeding tractor in the Jamo police station area of Amethi district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place near Sarvodaya Inter College in Warisganj on Tuesday evening. The driver fled in his tractor after the accident.

According to a complaint lodged by the child's father, Krishna Prakash Yadav, a resident of Alipur in Jamo, his son Viraj was playing near their residence when the tractor hit him.

Yadav stated in his complaint that on February 17 evening, his son was playing outside when the tractor struck him, leaving him seriously injured. The child was rushed to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Jamo, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

As per the complaint, the tractor is reportedly owned by Vivek Tiwari, a resident of Pure Dayalpur village under Gauriganj police station limits.

Jamo SHO Vinod Singh said the body has been sent for post-mortem.

Efforts are underway to trace the tractor and its driver, he added. PTI COR KIS AMJ AMJ