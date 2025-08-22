4-year-old girl killed in canter-truck accident in Haryana's Ambala, driver arrested

Ambala, Aug 22 (PTI) A 4-year-old girl walking to school here was run over by a canter-truck on Friday, police said.

According to the police, the girl was accompanied by her mother in the morning.

Meanwhile, a canter-truck hit the girl and she fell on the road. Her mother took her to a hospital in Naraingarh in a blood-soaked condition, where doctors declared the child brought dead.

The canter driver was caught by the people present on the spot.

Later, the police arrested him. The police have registered a case against the driver for negligence and have taken his vehicle into their possession. PTI COR SUN HIG HIG