4-year-old girl mauled to death by stray dogs near Nagpur

Nagpur, Mar 20 (PTI) A 4-year-old girl died after she was viciously attacked by stray dogs in Nagpur district on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred around 2 pm under a bridge in Gumgaon, about 25 km from the district headquarters, an official said.

Harshita Chaudhary had walked to the nearby river, about 50 metres from her home, thinking that her grandmother had gone there to wash clothes.

However, three to four stray dogs pounced on the child, severely injuring her, said inspector Jitendra Bansod of Hingna police station.

The girl’s parents were away at work at the time. After being alerted, police and her parents rushed to the spot and took Harshita to hospital, but doctors declared her dead, he said.

The Hingna police have registered a case of accidental death and asked the gram panchayat if they had taken any steps to control the stray dog menace, the official added.