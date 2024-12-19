4-year-old girl, pregnant woman among 3 injured in ferry boat tragedy: Ajit Pawar

Nagpur, Dec 19 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said three persons injured in the boat tragedy off Mumbai coast includes a four-year-old girl and an eight months pregnant woman.

Making a statement in the Lower House of the state legislature, he said the third injured is a Navy personnel and his condition is serious.

"The condition of the four-year-old girl and the pregnant woman is stable," he said.

The driver of the naval speed boat and other concerned have been booked under clause 106 (1) (causing death by negligence), 125 (a), 125 (b) (rash or negligent acts that put human life or personal safety at risk), 282 (whoever navigates any vessel in a manner so rash or negligent as to endanger human life), 324 (3), 324 (5) (mischief causing damage to property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), he added.

The accident is being probed for the violations of the Inland Vessels Act, the Deputy CM said.

"The rescue operations are still continuing. Out of the 110 passengers, 96 have been rescued," Pawar said.

A Navy craft rammed into a ferry off the Mumbai coast when it was going from the Gateway of India to Elephanta island that houses ancient caves, a popular tourist destination, on Wednesday afternoon.

Thirteen persons, including Navy personnel and two contractual naval employees, were killed when the ferry carrying more than 100 passengers was hit by the navy craft. The body of a man who was among the two missing passengers was found on Thursday, which took the death toll to 14, police officials said.

Search operation to locate a seven-year-old boy continues, they said. PTI MR NP