4-year-old girl raped by father's friend in UP's Varanasi

Varanasi (UP), Apr 14 (PTI) A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father's friend here, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Saturday when the accused, aged 40, reached the girl's house and took her to a graveyard, police said.

He raped her in the graveyard and fled after her condition deteriorated, Additional Commissioner of Police Vidush Saxena said.

When the girl did not return home, her family began searching for her and found her writhing in pain with blood stains over her body, Saxena said. She was rushed to a hospital.

On Monday, when her condition became stable, her family members lodged an FIR. Further investigation is underway, Saxena added. PTI COR ABN HIG