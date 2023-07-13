4-year-old girl raped in UP's Shamli

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 13 (PTI) A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a factory worker in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, a senior police official said on Thursday.

Advertisment

On Wednesday, the girl was playing outside her house when 35-year-old Naved lured her on the pretext of giving her candy. He took her to a secluded spot and raped her, SP Shamli Abhishek said.

The incident came to light after the girl returned home and told her family about the ordeal, he said.

The family members caught hold of the accused and handed him over to police, the SP said The girl has been sent for a medical examination.

A case has been registered against the accused on the complaint of the family and Naved has been arrested, he added. PTI COR SAB NB