4-year-old girl sexually assaulted in Greater Noida

Noida, Sep 25 (PTI) A four-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man living in her neighbourhood in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida area on Monday, police said.

Advertisment

The incident took place in a village under the Jewar police station, they said and added that the accused (40) is at large.

"The girl's father lodged a complaint with police that the accused lured her to his home and then forced himself on her," a police spokesperson said.

"An FIR has been registered at the local police station and multiple teams formed to nab the accused," the official said.

The girl has not been hospitalised, the police spokesperson said, adding that further investigation in the matter is underway. PTI KIS ANB ANB