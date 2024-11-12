4-year-old photo of temple priest with Donald Trump shared as recent with false claim

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Following Donald Trump’s recent victory in the US presidential election, which marked a stunning comeback and a defeat for Kamala Harris, an old photo has resurfaced on social media.

Advertisment

The image, shared widely, claims to show Shree Swaminarayan Temple priest Harish Brahmbhatt performing Vedic prayers at the White House at Trump’s invitation.

However, PTI Fact Check’s investigation reveals this claim in the social media post is false.

The image actually dates back to May 2020, when Trump invited the priest to lead prayers at the White House on the occasion of the "National Day of Prayer." Social media users shared this old photo with a false claim, implying it is recent.

Advertisment

A Facebook user named 'Awadhesh Nishad Guddu' shared the image on November 9, captioned, “Pandit Harish Brahmbhatt ji reciting Vedic mantras at the White House, on the invitation of Donald Trump. This is the power of India and Sanatan.” To verify the claim, PTI Fact Check Desk conducted a reverse image search using Google Lens, confirming the image is over four years old. In May 2020, users on Facebook posted this same image with captions referencing the "National Day of Prayer." Harish Brahmbhatt, priest of the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in New Jersey, led a Shanti Paath (peace prayer) in the White House Rose Garden for the well-being of those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The image was also found on stock photo websites, including Flickr and Alamy, labelled as from the 'Shanti Paath' conducted by Brahmbhatt on May 7, 2020.

Additionally, Donald Trump shared a video of the "National Day of Prayer" event on X on May 8, 2020, where Brahmbhatt appears alongside other religious leaders.

Advertisment

PTI Fact Check Desk's investigation confirms that the viral image is not recent and has no connection to the recent US presidential election results. It dates back to May 2020.

Read the full fact-check report here: https://bit.ly/3ULqmYQ For verification of any viral claims, you can reach PTI Fact Check Desk via WhatsApp at +91-8130503759. VN VN