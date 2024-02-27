4-year-old raped in UP village

Kannauj (UP), Feb 27 (PTI) A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped in this district, police said on Tuesday.

On Monday evening, the 18-year-old accused took the girl to his house in a village under the Chhibramau police station limits and raped her there, they said.

Hearing the screams of the girl, the villagers reached the spot, caught the accused and beat him up before handing him over to police.

The minor has been admitted to hospital, where her condition was stated to be stable, police said.

Based on the complaint of the rape survivor's father, an FIR was registered against the accused and he has also been taken to hospital, they said.

A probe is on into the matter. PTI COR ABN CK