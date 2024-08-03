4-year-old raped in UP's Chitrakoot

Banda (UP), Aug 3 (PTI) A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a village in Chitrakoot district, police said on Saturday, adding a man was arrested for it.

The incident took place on Friday evening when the girl was playing alone outside her house, they said.

The man allegedly took her to the backyard of the house and raped the girl, they added.

Chitrakoot Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Chakrapani Tripathi said on Saturday that police has registered a case and arrested Shyamu (20) for the alleged rape.

The victim has been sent to a government hospital for a medical examination, the ASP said.