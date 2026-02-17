4-year-old thrown in well, killed; mother stabbed during home invasion in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Feb 17 (PTI) A four-year-old girl was killed after being allegedly thrown into a water tank by unidentified assailants while her mother sustained severe stab injuries in an alleged attack at their home here late on Monday, police said.

Three other children of the injured woman -- identified as Firdosh (40) -- also sustained minor injuries in the alleged incident which took place in Basikala village under Shahpur police station limits, they said.

Her husband, Imran, was not present at home at the time of the incident.

Shahpur Station House Officer Gajendra Singh told reporters on Tuesday that the injured woman was rushed to hospital. Three of her children sustained minor injuries in the incident while her four-year-old daughter was killed. The body of the deceased has been sent for postmortem examination.

According to local residents, the incident possibly took place as Firdosh opposed an alleged illicit relationship between her sister-in-law and another man.