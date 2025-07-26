4 youths drown while taking bath in check dam in Jharkhand

Seraikela (Jharkhand), Jul 26 (PTI) Four youths in the age group of 18-20 years drowned while taking a bath in a check dam in Seraikela-Kharsawan district of Jharkhand on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place in Daraikela panchayat area under the jurisdiction of Amda police outpost.

Speaking to PTI, Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar Lunayat said that the youths drowned after venturing into the deep waters of the check dam while bathing in the Daraikela nullah. PTI BS NAM ACD