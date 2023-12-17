4-yr-old girl raped by teenager in UP village

Etah (UP), Dec 16 (PTI) A teenager allegedly raped a four-year-old girl in a village here on Saturday, police said.

Circle Officer (CO) Krishna Murari said the incident took place when the minor had gone to the fields with her elder brother to graze goats and the latter left her alone for some time.

Meanwhile, a teenaged boy spotted the girl alone and allegedly lured her to a secluded place where he raped her, the CO said.

When villagers reached there on hearing the girl crying, the accused fled the spot, he added.

The accused teenager has been taken into custody based on a police complaint and the matter is being investigated, the CO added. PTI COR CDN RPA