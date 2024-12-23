4 ZPM members of CADC join BJP

Aizawl, Dec 23 (PTI) Four Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) members of the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) in South Mizoram's Lawngtlai district have joined the BJP, a senior saffron party leader said on Monday.

Mizoram BJP president Vanlalhmuaka said three ZPM members joined the BJP on Saturday and one on Monday raising the party's tally in the 20-member CADC from 9 to 13.

Eleven seats are required to form the board or an executive body in the CADC created under the sixth schedule of the country's constitution in 1972 for Chakmas in Mizoram.

"We have the required majority after four ZPM members joined our party. We have formed a legislature party today (December 23) and we will meet the Governor this evening to stake claim to form the board in the council," Vanlalhmuaka told PTI.

The CADC has been witnessing a stalemate after the removal of Mizo National Front (MNF)-led chief executive member (CEM) Rasik Mohan Chakma on December 11.

Chakma was removed through a no-confidence motion moved by opposition ZPM members. Subsequently, 8 MNF members had defected to the BJP and another 5 members, including the council chairman Rasik Mohan Chakma to the ZPM. PTI CORR RG