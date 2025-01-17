40 booked over obscene acts in bar in Thane district

Thane, Jan 17 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra’s Thane district have registered a case against nearly 40 persons, including eight female servers and as many customers, for allegedly indulging in obscenity in a bar, an official said on Friday.

The alleged obscenity came to light during a raid at the bar located along the Kalyan-Shil road on the night of January 14, he said.

The Manpada police in Dombivali on Wednesday registered a case against 23 men associated with the bar, eight female servers and eight customers over objectionable conduct, the official added. PTI COR NR